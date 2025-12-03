Wednesday, December 3, 2025
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Helios Arranges Refinancing for 165-Bed Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living Portfolio in Southern California

by Amy Works

FILLMORE AND SAN BERNADINO, CALIF. — Helios Healthcare Advisors has arranged the refinancing of a two-property portfolio in California. EVA Care Group was the borrower. The portfolio totals 165 beds across a skilled nursing facility in San Bernardino and an assisted living community in Fillmore. According to Helios, both properties were previously mortgage free, allowing for greater liquidity. Helios secured funding through a private credit fund. The financing was structured to strengthen working capital throughout the borrower’s broader portfolio. 

