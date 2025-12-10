Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Helios Brokers Sale of Restored Assisted Living Facility in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Helios Healthcare Advisors has brokered the sale of a restored assisted living facility in Denton. Fairhaven Denton Assisted Living was originally developed in the mid-1950s and closed in 2007. In 2019, Austin-based developer Investcor acquired Fairhaven and executed an $8 million renovation of the property, which is now featured on the National Register of Historic Places. Fairhaven reopened in fall 2020 and is now operated by Enriched Senior Living. Helios represented Investcor in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based owner-operator. Fairhaven Denton more than 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 380,020 SF...

SLS Properties Buys 284,889 SF Vacant Office Building...

Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Intercontinental Real Estate, Interwest Buy 622-Bed Student Housing...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five New Restaurants in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $72.9M Sale of Raceway...

Redpeak Properties Receives $33.2M in Acquisition Financing for...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Construction Financing for 105-Unit...

Continental Realty Assets, CP Capital Purchase 336-Unit Apartment...