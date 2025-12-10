Helios Brokers Sale of Restored Assisted Living Facility in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Helios Healthcare Advisors has brokered the sale of a restored assisted living facility in Denton. Fairhaven Denton Assisted Living was originally developed in the mid-1950s and closed in 2007. In 2019, Austin-based developer Investcor acquired Fairhaven and executed an $8 million renovation of the property, which is now featured on the National Register of Historic Places. Fairhaven reopened in fall 2020 and is now operated by Enriched Senior Living. Helios represented Investcor in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based owner-operator. Fairhaven Denton more than 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.