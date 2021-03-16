REBusinessOnline

Hellenic Classical Charter to Open 36,000 SF School in Staten Island

Hellenic Classical Charter's new school in Staten Island will total 36,000 square feet and will serve students in grades 3-8.

NEW YORK CITY — Hellenic Classical Charter School (HCCS) will open a 36,000-square-foot academic institution for students in grades 3-8 at 1641 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island. HCCS has entered into a ground lease with the owner of the land, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community, to develop the project. Marty Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb and Patrick Steffens of Avison Young represented HCCS in the ground lease negotiations. HCCS also secured $44 million in bond financing from youth empowerment organization Build NYC to help finance construction of the new building.

 

