Hellman & Friedman Signs 27,800 SF Office Lease at 425 Park Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Global private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has signed a 27,800-square-foot office lease at 425 Park Avenue, a 47-story tower in Midtown Manhattan that is nearing completion. The firm signed a 15-year lease and will relocate from the nearby Lever House building at 390 Park Ave. during the fourth quarter. Jonathan Serko, Barry Zeller, Andrew Ross, Richard Serko, Ed Donnery and Mike Middleton of Cushman & Wakefield represented Hellman & Friedman in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener and David Berkey represented the landlord, L&L Holding Co., on an internal basis.