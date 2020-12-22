Hello Bello to Open 312,000 SF Diaper Manufacturing Plant in Waco, Create 110 Jobs

WACO, TEXAS — Hello Bello, provider of baby and family care consumer products co-founded by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will open a 312,000-square-foot diaper manufacturing plant in Waco. The project is expected to bring about 110 new jobs and $31 million in total capital investment to the region. The site of Hello Bello’s new facility formerly housed the manufacturing operations of paper producer Domtar Corp. and is expected to open next summer.