Hello Fresh Signs 28,800 SF Industrial Lease in Madison Heights, Michigan

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Meal kit company Hello Fresh has signed a 28,800-square-foot industrial lease at 32701 Edward Ave. in Madison Heights, a northern suburb of Detroit. Sean Jamian of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the undisclosed landlord. Colin McCausland of JLL represented the tenant in the five-year lease.