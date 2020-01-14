REBusinessOnline

Helmsley Spear Negotiates 8,266 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Helmsley Spear LLC has negotiated an 8,266-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion for boutique corporate and real estate law firm Burgher Gray LLP in Manhattan. The law firm, which moved into its office space at 1350 Broadway in October 2016, renewed its lease for 10 years. The company also expanded its office space by 3,460 square feet to a total of 8,266 square feet. Often called the Herald Square Building, the 25-story tower spans 400,000 square feet. Rene Hamilton and Shanae Ursini represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations.

