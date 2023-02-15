REBusinessOnline

Helping Hands Family Signs 4,830 SF Medical Office Lease in Chatham, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

CHATHAM, N.J. — Helping Hands Family, a provider of support services for children with autism, has signed a 4,830-square-foot medical office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Chatham. The single-tenant building includes 14 parking spaces. Zach Schwartz of MSC Retail represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Kirshenbaum of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 330 Main Street Chatham LLC.





