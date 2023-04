ISELIN, N.J. — Global pharmaceutical company Helsinn has opened a 25,000-square-foot office at 200 S. Wood Ave. in Iselin, about 30 miles south of Manhattan. The development and management arm of New York City-based SJP Properties, which owns the 200,000-square-foot building, executed a custom build-out of the space as part of Helsinn’s relocation from 170 S. Wood Ave. SJP Properties acquired the building in 2020 and implemented a capital improvement program.