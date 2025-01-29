Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Entrada-at-San-Marcos
Regions Bank originated a HUD 221(d)(4) loan of an undisclosed amount to finance construction of Entrada at San Marcos, a new affordable housing community in Central Texas.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Utah-based Helu Development has broken ground on The Entrada at San Marcos, a 336-unit affordable housing project located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The development will comprise six three-story buildings on a 14-acre site. Units will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, pickleball court, a resort-style pool and spa, grilling areas and a playground. Helu is developing the project, which is expected to be complete by early 2026, in partnership with American South Capital Partners.

You may also like

KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 105,000 SF...

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Avaio Digital Plans $5B Data Center Development in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 16,074 SF Industrial...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Headwall Investments Buys 15,182 SF Retail Strip Center...

Sudberry Properties Opens 268-Unit Luma at El Corazon...

AEW Provides $68M Construction Loan for Industrial Park...