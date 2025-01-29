Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Utah-based Helu Development has broken ground on The Entrada at San Marcos, a 336-unit affordable housing project located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The development will comprise six three-story buildings on a 14-acre site. Units will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, pickleball court, a resort-style pool and spa, grilling areas and a playground. Helu is developing the project, which is expected to be complete by early 2026, in partnership with American South Capital Partners.