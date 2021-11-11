REBusinessOnline

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Signs 10,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Life Sciences, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, which develops therapies to make bone marrow transplants safer and more accessible, has signed a 10,000-square-foot life sciences lease at the Mink Building in Manhattan. The tenant will relocate from the Downstate campus of State University of New York (SUNY). Owned by The Janus Property Co., the 150,000-square-foot Mink Building is located within the Manhattanville Factory District, adjacent to Columbia University and City College on the Upper West Side. The deal brings the building’s occupancy rate to 80 percent.

