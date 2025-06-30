Hempel, TPG Angelo Gordon Begin Development of Brockton Business Park in Minnesota

CORCORAN, MINN. — Hempel Real Estate and its institutional joint venture partner TPG Angelo Gordon have broken ground on Brockton Business Park in Corcoran, about 22 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The groundbreaking represents the first deployment of capital under a new $300 million programmatic joint venture between the two firms aimed at building and acquiring industrial assets across the Midwest over the next five years. The project’s first phase includes a 286,120-square-foot industrial facility on a 20-acre parcel. The site will feature ample trailer and auto parking, direct access to County Road 101 and convenient connections to I-94 via Dayton Parkway and the future Highway 610 extension. Plans for Phase II include an additional 252,120 square feet of industrial space.

RJ Ryan Construction is the general contractor, with architecture and site design by Lampert Architects and Kimley-Horn. Shell completion is slated for the second quarter of 2026. Chris Garcia, Dan Larew and Eric Batiza of JLL will market the project for lease. Bridgewater Bank provided the construction mortgage.