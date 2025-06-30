Monday, June 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The first phase will include a 286,120-square-foot facility on 20 acres in Corcoran.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

Hempel, TPG Angelo Gordon Begin Development of Brockton Business Park in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

CORCORAN, MINN. — Hempel Real Estate and its institutional joint venture partner TPG Angelo Gordon have broken ground on Brockton Business Park in Corcoran, about 22 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The groundbreaking represents the first deployment of capital under a new $300 million programmatic joint venture between the two firms aimed at building and acquiring industrial assets across the Midwest over the next five years. The project’s first phase includes a 286,120-square-foot industrial facility on a 20-acre parcel. The site will feature ample trailer and auto parking, direct access to County Road 101 and convenient connections to I-94 via Dayton Parkway and the future Highway 610 extension. Plans for Phase II include an additional 252,120 square feet of industrial space.

RJ Ryan Construction is the general contractor, with architecture and site design by Lampert Architects and Kimley-Horn. Shell completion is slated for the second quarter of 2026. Chris Garcia, Dan Larew and Eric Batiza of JLL will market the project for lease. Bridgewater Bank provided the construction mortgage.

You may also like

EdgeCore to Invest $17B for New Data Center...

JLL Arranges $97.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

MCB Breaks Ground on $44M Civic Project at...

Milhaus, Humphreys Capital Complete 276-Unit Oxlley Apartments in...

AP Construction Begins Renovation of McCallum High School...

Cohen Asset Management Acquires 168,000 SF Desert Cove...

Wespac Residential Breaks Ground on First Affordable Housing...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 44,648 SF Industrial Lease...

Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 300-Unit Apartment Community in...