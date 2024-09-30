Monday, September 30, 2024
Henderson Opens New Office in Downtown St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Henderson Cos., the parent company of Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions, has opened an office in downtown St. Louis, establishing the company’s 14th office location. The office is situated in The PwC Pennant Building within Ballpark Village. Founded in 1970, Henderson specializes in building systems design as well as design-build construction management and commissioning. The company has worked on projects in the St. Louis area since 1979, including buildings for national brands such as Shake Shack, Tiffany & Co., Verizon and Walmart, as well as standalone developments like the ongoing SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. The company has 1,000 employees nationwide.

