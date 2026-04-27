Henderson Park, GRP Break Ground on 266-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Hardeeville, South Carolina

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Henderson Park, an international private equity real estate firm, and Green Room Partners (GRP), a Charleston-based real estate development and investment firm, has broken ground on The Bower, a 266-unit build-to-rent community located in Hardeeville, about 17 miles north of Savannah. Situated off US-278 in the state’s Lowcountry region, the community will include amenities such as a centrally located clubhouse with a library, coworking space, community kitchen, lounge and fitness center. Outdoor amenities will include a swimming pool, kitchen and bar, cabana, grilling stations, pickleball courts, a putting green, fire pit and dog park, as well as an interconnected walking trail system. The amenity space will be completed by July 2027, while the first residences at The Bower are expected to deliver in November 2027.