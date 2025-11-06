Henderson Park, Landmark to Develop 335-Bed Student Housing Project Near College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Locally based private equity real estate management firm Henderson Park and Athens, Ga.-based developer giant Landmark Properties plan to develop The Mark Charleston, a 335-bed student housing development situated near the College of Charleston. The companies recently acquired the 1.2-acre site at 500 E. Bay St., which is situated on the east side of the peninsula and within a half-mile from the college’s Harbor Walk campus.

The design-build team includes affiliate general contractor Landmark Construction and architect GreenbergFarrow.

The six-story building will comprise 99 apartments and is expected to deliver in time for the College of Charleston’s 2027-2028 academic year. The Mark Charleston will feature the adaptive reuse of the historic Blanken Matson House on the site that will be relocated and overhauled into a 1,200-square-foot study space known as “The Library.”

The development will also include 1,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 18,000 square feet of amenities, including a clubhouse and three rooftop decks with a pool deck that provides views of the Charleston Harbor and Ravenel Bridge, as well as a grilling area, lounge and outdoor recreation areas. Other amenities will include an 1,800-square-foot fitness center, computer lab, study areas and 140 total covered parking spaces.