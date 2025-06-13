Friday, June 13, 2025
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaMultifamilyOfficeSoutheast

Henderson Park, Lowe Commence Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in D.C.

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON D.C. — A joint venture between Henderson Park and Lowe has broken ground on an office-to-residential conversion project at 1250 Maryland Ave. in Washington, D.C. The project team includes architect Beyer Blinder Beller, interior designer KTGY, general contractor Balfour Beatty and landscape architect Oehme, van Sweden | OvS. Deutsche Bank provided a $180 million construction loan for the project. 

Built in 1992, the former Portals I development is an eight-story, 536,000-square-foot office building that will be transformed into an 11-story, 658,000-square-foot apartment complex. The additional three floors will be integrated into the building design to create large patios on the ninth and 11th floors. The 428-unit complex will also include 53,000 square feet of supporting retail and commercial space, as well as 428 parking spaces. Amenities at the development will include a rooftop resort-style terrace and swimming pool, resident lounge and coworking spaces, a two-story fitness center and dining and personal services offered on the ground floor. The redeveloped building has also been designed to meet LEED Gold specifications.

