Henderson Park, South Street Acquire 20,000-Acre Waterfront Resort Near Hilton Head

The plans for Anson Village may include residential offerings, a potential second golf course, restaurants and shops.

PALMETTO BLUFF, S.C. — Henderson Park Capital Partners and South Street Partners have formed a joint venture to acquire Anson Village, a 20,000-acre resort in Palmetto Bluff that is surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront. The price was not disclosed.

Anson Village features nature trails; two village centers complete with river access, boat storage and a canoe club; dining options; the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort; and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. The land includes available residential neighborhoods ranging from multimillion-dollar compounds to single-family lots.

The joint venture will oversee all aspects of development and management of the single-family residential and resort community. Working alongside Palmetto Bluff’s current leadership team and the Montage Hotels & Resorts leadership team, Henderson Park and South Street will bring extensive experience in sales, marketing, club and resort operations.

The plans for Anson Village may include residential offerings, a potential second golf course, restaurants and shops. The joint venture says it will release more information later on about future development plans.