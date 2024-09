AUSTELL, GA. — Hendon Properties has acquired East West Shops, an 85,565-square-foot shopping center located in Austell, a northwest suburb of Atlanta in Cobb County. Concorde Group Holdings sold the property for $15.2 million.

OneLife Fitness, Starbucks Coffee and Urgent Team anchor the center, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Brad Peterson, Scott Israel and Tommy Isola of Colliers brokered the sale on behalf of Concorde Group.