Hendricks Commercial Properties Begins Development of 11,223 SF Coworking Space Near Milwaukee

DELAFIELD, WIS. — Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) has begun development of Irontek, a new flexible workspace in Delafield, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. Located at The Grain (West Building), Irontek will encompass 11,223 square feet and is scheduled to open this summer. Irontek’s Delafield location will include 37 private offices, 24 dedicated desks and open workspace options. Members will have access to a variety of meeting and collaboration spaces, including one 18-person conference room, three drop-in huddle rooms accommodating four to eight people and three private phone booths for calls and virtual meetings. Irontek offers flexible lease terms. High-speed Wi-Fi, utilities, furnishings, maintenance and shared amenities are all included.

The project marks HCP’s second Irontek location, joining the one in Beloit, Wis., that opened in 2016. The project team includes Corporate Contractors Inc., Galbraith Carnahan Architects, Harwood Engineering Consultants and Henricksen as interior partner. All are based in Wisconsin. The Grain is a mixed-use destination developed by HCP in 2023.