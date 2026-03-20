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Fritz Farm, a 52-acre mixed-use development located in Lexington, Kentucky, will expand its offerings to include more than 30,000 square feet of restaurant and shop space across three new buildings.
DevelopmentKentuckyMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

Hendricks to Invest $14.1M for Retail Expansion at Fritz Farm Mixed-Use Development in Lexington, Kentucky

by Abby Cox

LEXINGTON, KY. — Beloit, Wis.-based Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) will invest $14.1 million to expand the retail offerings at Fritz Farm, a 52-acre mixed-use development located in Lexington. The expansion will add three new retail buildings and more than 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the property. Construction is expected to begin this month, while shell spaces are anticipated to be delivered to tenants in December.

Originally developed as The Summit at Fritz Farm by Bayer Properties (now part of Centennial Real Estate), the center opened in 2017 and feature more than 60 shops and restaurants, luxury apartments and a hotel. Tenants include Anthropologie, Apple, Arhaus, Bath & Body Works, Brandy Melville, Free People, Kendra Scott, Lush, Nike and Pandora.

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