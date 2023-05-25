Hendy Completes Mercedes-Benz Restoration Facility in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Hendy has completed design work on the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Long Beach.

The facility features 41,500 square feet of workspace, 20,000 square feet of vehicle storage, auto restoration and maintenance areas, a showroom, processing bay and retail area.

The hangar-sized building was formerly an aircraft production site for aeronautic firm McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing, a leading supplier of passenger aircraft. This is the world’s second Mercedes-Benz Classic Center.