Hendy Designs 39,550 SF Headquarters for Outdoor Apparel Brand in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Hendy has completed the design of a 39,650-square-foot headquarters for outdoor apparel and gear brand 5.11 Tactical in Costa Mesa, approximately 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Finalized in less than 12 months from kickoff to buildout, the interior architecture integrates the apparel brand’s distinctive product materials, textiles and gear into the design.

The project team included representatives from JLL, RAM Construction, Millpro USA, Impact Visual Arts and SOURCE Creative Office Interiors.