Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan Move Forward with Proposed Joint Venture

DETROIT — Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan have unveiled plans to close their proposed joint venture on Sept. 30 and launch their newly combined organization on Oct. 1. The joint venture will bring Ascension’s southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities under the Henry Ford brand. The properties include eight hospitals and an addiction treatment center, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. Carol Schmidt, senior vice president of Ascension and CEO of Ascension Michigan, will support the first phase of transition and integration, partnering with Henry Ford Health President and CEO Bob Riney. The combined organization would employ approximately 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites across Michigan. Crain’s reports that Ascension is left with four hospitals in the state, all in the southwest area.