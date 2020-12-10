Henry Ford Health System, Acadia Healthcare Plan to Build Detroit-Area Behavioral Health Facility

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

The 192-bed hospital is slated to open in late 2022.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Henry Ford Health System and Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. have formed a joint venture to build a behavioral health facility in West Bloomfield Township, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit. This week, the West Bloomfield Township Board approved the rezoning request for the parcel of land on which Henry Ford and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia intend to build the new hospital. Henry Ford already owns the land, which is adjacent to its Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital campus. The next step is to seek a Certificate of Need from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Construction will begin once all regulatory approvals are met.

Slated to open in late 2022, the hospital will be able to accommodate 192 beds with the potential to expand to meet future demand for inpatient services in the area. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder. The hospital will also serve as an academic site for the training of inpatient psychiatry residents, medical students, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

As part of the agreement, Henry Ford will consolidate inpatient services from two of its locations, Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital in Ferndale and the inpatient psychiatric units at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital-Mt. Clemens. Both facilities are older and unable to support technology upgrades needed to support the expansion of virtual care, according to Henry Ford.