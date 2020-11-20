REBusinessOnline

Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Industrial Building, 23.2 Acres in Ponder, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

PONDER, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has arranged the sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial building and 23.2 acres at 100 E. FM 2449 in Ponder, located north of Fort Worth and west of Denton. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller represented the seller, Dallas-based Ponder Property LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Ferti Management Corp., a Canadian producer of fertilizers. The sales price was not disclosed.

Featured Properties  