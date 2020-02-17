REBusinessOnline

Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 14,023 SF Office, Warehouse Near Fort Worth

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has arranged the sale of a 14,023-square-foot office and warehouse property located at 4325 Dale Earnhardt Way in Northlake, a suburb of Fort Worth. The property was built on four acres in 2016. Chad Montgomery and Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller represented the buyer, investor Bruce Long, in the transaction. Chuck Horton of The Michael Group Real Estate represented the seller, 13415 Cleveland Gibbs LLC.

