IRVING, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Cos. has arranged the sale of a 19,470-square-foot warehouse that sits on a 1.4-acre site at 205 Sharon Road in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1959, renovated in 1980 and features a 21-foot clear height. Adair Fant and Nicholas Robinson of Henry S. Miller represented the buyer, elevator parts provider Sees Inc., in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.