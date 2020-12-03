Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 24,833 SF Retail Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has arranged the sale of a 24,833-square-foot retail building located at 2551 Ephriham Ave. in northwest Fort Worth. Shawn Ackerman of Henry S. Miller represented the seller, Fallas Borrower IV LLC, in the transaction. Troy Morgan of Structure Commercial represented the buyer, Savcorp Ltd., doing business as Savers Cost Plus Supermarket.