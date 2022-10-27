Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 32,886 SF Warehouse in Northwest Houston

REBusinessOnline

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Brokerage (HSM) has arranged the sale of a 32,886-square-foot warehouse in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3724 Dacoma St. was built in 1976. Bill Bledsoe of HSM represented the buyer, an affiliate of Grubbs Volvo Cars Central Houston, in the transaction. Heath Donica and Jack Rathe of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as 3724 Dacoma Partners Ltd. The buyer will use the property to facilitate its expansion.

