Henry S. Miller Brokerage Acquires Land in South Dallas, Plans Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — HSM Bonnie View LP, an affiliate of Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Brokerage (HSM), has acquired seven acres at the corner of Bonnie View and Langdon roads in South Dallas for a future industrial development. Tom Pearson and Chris Teesdale of Colliers International represented the seller, First United Bank, in the transaction. Huntley Luna and Nick Robinson of HSM brokered the deal on behalf of the firm. Mark Smith of HSM Equity Partners will lead the development efforts, specific details of which were not disclosed.

