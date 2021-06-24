REBusinessOnline

Henry S. Miller Negotiates 36,616 SF Industrial Lease in Haltom City, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has negotiated a 36,616-square-foot industrial lease in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth. Dan Spika and Scott Axelrod of Henry S. Miller represented the tenant, Chicago-based L & W Supply Corp., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the landlord, Fort Worth-based Key Partners Ltd., was not disclosed.

