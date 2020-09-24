Henry S. Miller Negotiates Sale of 11,800 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has negotiated the sale of an 11,800-square-foot industrial building that is situated on roughly half an acre at 9101 Sovereign Row in northwest Dallas. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller represented the seller, Hart-Willis Cos., in the transaction. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Dallas-based Mattu Enterprises LLC.