REBusinessOnline

Henry S. Miller Negotiates Sale of 11,800 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has negotiated the sale of an 11,800-square-foot industrial building that is situated on roughly half an acre at 9101 Sovereign Row in northwest Dallas. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller represented the seller, Hart-Willis Cos., in the transaction. Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Dallas-based Mattu Enterprises LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  