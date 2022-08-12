Henry S. Miller Negotiates Sale of 21-Acre Commercial Development Site in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage has negotiated the sale of a 21-acre commercial development site situated along Bonds Ranch Road on the north side of Fort Worth. The site is not currently zoned for a specific use. The buyer, Avondale Development, owns the 175-acre site behind the parcel that will eventually house a retail center. Bill Bledsoe of Henry S. Miller represented Avondale Development as well as the seller, Avod Holdings LLC, in the land deal.