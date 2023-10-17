Hensel Phelps Breaks Ground on 37,000 SF Ground Loading Facility at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO — General contractor Hensel Phelps has broken ground on a 37,000-square-foot ground loading facility at San Antonio International Airport. Designed by Page and Luis Vidal + Architects, the$62 million facility is part of a larger expansion project at the airport that includes a new 17-gate terminal. The facility, which will connect to Terminal A, will support five of the new gates and will house two levels of passenger seating, additional food and retail options, electronic charging stations, workstation areas and a lactation room. Completion is slated for early 2025.