Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hensel Phelps Breaks Ground on 37,000 SF Ground Loading Facility at San Antonio International Airport

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — General contractor Hensel Phelps has broken ground on a 37,000-square-foot ground loading facility at San Antonio International Airport. Designed by Page and Luis Vidal + Architects, the$62 million facility is part of a larger expansion project at the airport that includes a new 17-gate terminal. The facility, which will connect to Terminal A, will support five of the new gates and will house two levels of passenger seating, additional food and retail options, electronic charging stations, workstation areas and a lactation room. Completion is slated for early 2025.

You may also like

Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling...

WinStanley Acquires 135-Acre Industrial Development Site in Enfield,...

Simone Development Buys 133,768 SF Office Building in...

NK Parts Acquires Industrial Facility in Sidney, Ohio,...

PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes 88,000 SF...

RMR Group Completes Redevelopment of 20 Mass Mixed-Use...

StreetLights Residential, PGIM Welcome First Residents at Hadley...

TruAmerica Multifamily Plans $86M Build-to-Rent Residential Project Near...

Trinity Capital Advisors Sells 224,979 SF Industrial Facility...