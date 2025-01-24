Friday, January 24, 2025
The 27-story Olive at Peabody Union is situated within the larger mixed-use development of Peabody Union, which totals 125 acres.
Hensler Development, Partners to Open 345-Unit Apartment Community in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between Hensler Development Group, Stiles and PGIM Real Estate will open Olive at Peabody Union, a 345-unit apartment community located between downtown Nashville and the Cumberland River. The community is situated in the center of the larger 125-acre mixed-use development of Peabody Union, which offers residents direct access to 50,000 square feet of combined retail and restaurant space, as well as 250,000 square feet of office space.

Designed by Hastings Architecture, the 27-story tower will feature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom penthouses — ranging from 1,179 to 2,585 square feet in size. Amenities will include a wellness center with a sauna and cold plunge, speakeasy sky lounge, pool deck and hot tub, coworking lounges and a gym. The development team, along with newly appointed property management firm Bozzuto Group, will begin preleasing begins in February, with initial move-ins slated for April of this year.

