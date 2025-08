WILMINGTON, DEL. — Herbein + Co. Inc. has opened a 14,000-square-foot office in Wilmington. The accounting firm relocated and expanded from a 6,000-square-foot space to Wells Fargo Tower, which according to LoopNet Inc. is a 15-story building that was originally constructed in 1980 and renovated in 2002. The new office is open as of July 21. No third-party brokers were named as being involved in the lease negotiations.