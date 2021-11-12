REBusinessOnline

Hercules Inc. Signs 111,062 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Park-8-Houston

The remaining 131,698 square feet of Park 8 in Houston is currently leased to Hellman Worldwide Logistics.

HOUSTON — Hercules Inc., an Alabama-based manufacturer of polyethylene products, has signed a 111,062-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The company will occupy roughly half the space at Park 8, a 242,760-square-foot distribution center owned by Avera Cos. and AEW Capital Management. Completed in April 2020, the cross-dock building features 36-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Jim Autenreith and J.W. Wall III of Moody Rambin represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Dillee and Nathan Wynne of CBRE represented the landlord.

