Friday, September 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4690-Florence-St-Denver-CO
Located at 4690 Florence St. in Denver, the 100,175-square-foot industrial property offers 84,000 square feet of warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Hercules Industries Buys 100,175 SF Industrial Asset in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Hercules Industries has acquired a 100,175-square-foot industrial property located within Stapleton Business Center in Denver from Anchorage-based Pacific Acquisitions for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 5 acres at 4690 Florence St., the property features 84,000 square feet of 30-foot clear warehouse space, 16,000 square feet of office space and ESFR sprinklers, as well as functional loading and parking. The locally based manufacturer and distributor of HVAC products will use the Class A asset to support operations for a new business line.

Mike Wafer Jr. and Mike Wafer of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal, while Jim Bolt of CBRE represented the seller.

You may also like

Clarion Sells Desert Club Multifamily Property in Phoenix...

Presidio Bay Ventures Breaks Ground on 36,000 SF...

EBSC Arranges $31.2M in Construction Financing for Luxury...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 186-Unit CentrePointe Greens Apartment...

University Health Acquires 142,500 SF Office Building in...

Ascension Advisory Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 59,720 SF Life...

Bradford Negotiates Sale of 13,465 SF Industrial Building...

Camber, Wheelock Complete 147,000 SF Industrial, Life Sciences...

JLL Arranges $13.6M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor...