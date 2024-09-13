Hercules Industries Buys 100,175 SF Industrial Asset in Denver

DENVER — Hercules Industries has acquired a 100,175-square-foot industrial property located within Stapleton Business Center in Denver from Anchorage-based Pacific Acquisitions for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 5 acres at 4690 Florence St., the property features 84,000 square feet of 30-foot clear warehouse space, 16,000 square feet of office space and ESFR sprinklers, as well as functional loading and parking. The locally based manufacturer and distributor of HVAC products will use the Class A asset to support operations for a new business line.

Mike Wafer Jr. and Mike Wafer of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal, while Jim Bolt of CBRE represented the seller.