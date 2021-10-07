REBusinessOnline

Hercules Industries Buys 140,777 SF Manufacturing Building in Phoenix for $18.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

4524-N-44th-Ave-Phoenix-AZ

Located at 4524 N. 44th Ave. in Phoenix, Santa Fe 44 features 140,777 square feet of industrial space.

PHOENIX — Hercules Industries has acquired Santa Fe 44, an industrial building located at 4524 N. 44th Ave. in Phoenix. BC5 LLC sold the asset to the owner/user for $18.2 million.

Built in 2006 on 6.9 acres, Santa Fe 44 features 140,777 square feet of industrial space, 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 9,000 square feet of office space, heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, ample dock- and grade-level loading, 108-foot concrete truck court and active BNSF rail service with 240-feet of rail dock and platform loading.

Hercules Industries, the buyer, is a national manufacturer and wholesale distributor of HVAC sheet metal products and equipment.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Andy Markham and Mike Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Bill Douglass of Upland Group Inc. represented the buyer in the deal.

