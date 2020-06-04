REBusinessOnline

Heritage Auctions Relocates Dallas Headquarters to New 160,000 SF Campus

At 160,000 square feet, Heritage Auctions' new world headquarters campus at 2801 W. Airport Freeway in Dallas is roughly twice the size of its old one. About 450 people will work at the new headquarters.

DALLAS — Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, the country’s largest fine art and collectibles auction house, has relocated its headquarters from 3500 Maple Ave. in the Oak Lawn area to a new, 160,000-square-foot campus at 2801 W. Airport Freeway. The new headquarters is roughly twice the size of its old one and allows the company’s three Dallas offices to be consolidated under one roof. About 450 people will work at the new, single-story complex, which spans the length of three football fields and features an 8,000-square-foot gallery showroom. Nora Hogan, Robert Deptula and Jordan Wade of Transwestern represented Heritage Auctions in the site selection and lease negotiations. Mark Hayes of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the landlord, Bandera Ventures.

