REBusinessOnline

Heritage Cos. Sells Metro Boston Apartment Complex for $27.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

REVERE, MASS. — Massachusetts-based investment firm The Heritage Cos. has sold Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment complex in Revere, a northeastern suburb of Boston. According to Apartments.com, the five-story property was built in 1999 and offers two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,225 square feet. Amenities include a lounge and package handling services. Adam Dunn, Chris Phaneuf and Matt Olson of Berkadia represented The Heritage Cos. in the transaction. The buyer was Massachusetts-based Helge Capital.

