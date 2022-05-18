Heritage-Crystal Clean Inks 39,000 SF Office Lease at Bell Works Chicagoland

The lease represents the largest tenant signing to date at the property in Hoffman Estates.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCC) has signed an 11-year office lease for 39,000 square feet at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The company is the property’s largest tenant to date. HCC plans to move its team of 180 workers from its longtime home in Elgin to Bell Works Chicagoland in August. The publicly traded environmental products and services company will occupy space on the third floor. NELSON Worldwide will design the office. Sven Sykes of Colliers represented HCC in the lease, while Steve Kling of Colliers represented ownership. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus being undertaken by New Jersey-based Somerset Development.