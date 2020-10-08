Heritage Insurance Signs 88,643 SF Headquarters Lease in Tampa’s Westshore District

Heritage Insurance plans to house 350 employees at Westshore City Center upon move-in, with plans to expand to 700 employees in the next five years.

TAMPA, FLA. — Heritage Insurance has signed a 10-year, 88,643-square-foot office lease to move its headquarters to Westshore City Center in Tampa. The company will fully occupy the building, which is situated in the Westshore District at 1401 N. Westshore Blvd., five miles west of downtown Tampa. The tenant expects to move in in the second quarter of 2021. Heritage Insurance is currently headquartered in nearby Clearwater. Heritage Insurance plans to house 350 employees at the property upon move-in, with plans to expand to 700 employees in the next five years.

Tampa-based Ally Capital Group acquired Westshore City Center in 2019 and is currently implementing a $10 million renovation program. Matt Alexander and Chad Rupp of Franklin Street represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.