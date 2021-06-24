REBusinessOnline

Heritage Partners Signs At Home to 96,446 SF Lease in Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

At Home

At Home currently operates 227 stores in 40 states, and its stores each carry up to 50,000 items across broad product categories including furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal decor, tabletop decor and wall decor.

GLENARDEN, MD. — Heritage Partners has signed the lease of the entire former JC Penney store at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden to At Home, a home decor retail chain based in Plano, Texas. At Home will fully occupy the 96,446-square-foot space, initially taking possession early 2021 and opening this summer.

Woodmore Towne Centre is a 245-acre mixed-use property with retail tenants such as Best Buy, Wegmans and Nordstrom Rack. In the summer of 2020, the JC Penney at Woodmore Towne Centre closed, along with over 150 other stores.

Heritage Partners is a real estate development firm with a focus in the Mid-Atlantic markets.

