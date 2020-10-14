REBusinessOnline

Heritage Title Signs 20,459 SF Office Lease at Indeed Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Heritage Title Co. of Austin Inc., which provides title insurance and settlement services, has preleased 20,459 square feet of office space at Indeed Tower, a 36-story development nearing completion at 200 W. Sixth St. in downtown Austin. The developer, a partnership between Trammell Crow and Principal Real Estate Investors, broke ground on the 673,000-square-foot tower, formerly known as Block 71, in October 2017. The partnership expects to compete construction during the first half of next year. Troy Holme, Casey Ford and Katie Ekstrom of CBRE represented ownership in the lease negotiations, while Derek Lewis and Todd Gilfillan of Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant.

