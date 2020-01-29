Herman & Kittle Opens 209-Unit Apartment Complex in Indiana
COLUMBUS, IND. — Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. has opened Ashford Park Apartments, a 209-unit multifamily complex in Columbus, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis. The one-bedroom units measure 705 square feet, while two-bedroom residences span 1,020 square feet and three-bedroom apartments are 1,334 square feet. Amenities include two fitness centers, a library, business center, theater, game room, pet spa and car wash station.
