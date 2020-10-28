REBusinessOnline

Herman & Kittle Opens $38.5M Vireo Affordable Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Indianapolis-based developer Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. has opened The Vireo, a $38.5 million affordable housing property located at 1212 Tidwell Road in northeast Houston. The community features 264 units consisting of 60 one-bedroom residences, 132 two-bedroom apartments and 72 three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Each residence is furnished with washer and dryer hookups and private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include outdoor grilling stations, a business center, fitness center, children’s play area and a dog park. Storage units and garages are also available for rent.

