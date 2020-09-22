REBusinessOnline

Herman & Kittle Properties Opens $50.6M Affordable Housing Property in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. has opened Riverside Trail, a $50.6 million affordable housing property in Columbus. The community’s 248 units are available to residents who earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Located on Chatterton Road, the project features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts that range from 809 to 1,453 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, dog park and outdoor grilling area.

