Herman & Kittle Properties Opens $5M Whispering Creek Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. has opened Whispering Creek, a $5 million apartment community in Columbus. The property is located at 2960 Gooden Way and features 188 units. Floor plans range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Amenities include a business center, dog park, fitness center, laundry facility, play area and barbecue grills. The development is situated near Hoover Park and the Scioto Country Club on the Scioto River. Monthly rents start at $811.