REBusinessOnline

Herman & Kittle Properties Opens $5M Whispering Creek Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Herman & Kittle Properties Inc. has opened Whispering Creek, a $5 million apartment community in Columbus. The property is located at 2960 Gooden Way and features 188 units. Floor plans range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Amenities include a business center, dog park, fitness center, laundry facility, play area and barbecue grills. The development is situated near Hoover Park and the Scioto Country Club on the Scioto River. Monthly rents start at $811.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  