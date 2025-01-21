Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 123,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Suburban Chicago

DEER PARK, ILL. — Hernandez Development and XSITE Real Estate have purchased a 6-acre parcel in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park with plans to build a Class A self-storage facility. The acquisition price for the site was $2 million. The project marks the fourth self-storage property in Hernandez’s portfolio within the Chicago market, joining two operational facilities in Oswego and Bolingbrook as well as a project currently under construction in Carol Stream. The development will feature a 123,000-square-foot climate-controlled self-storage facility, a 6,098-square-foot multi-tenant building with drive-thru and a dedicated drive-thru-only Scooter’s Coffee. The project site is adjacent to Deer Park Town Center and across from Kildeer Marketplace. Hernandez Construction will serve as general contractor, and Extra Space will operate the facility.