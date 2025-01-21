Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Extra Space will operate the facility in Deer Park.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 123,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

DEER PARK, ILL. — Hernandez Development and XSITE Real Estate have purchased a 6-acre parcel in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park with plans to build a Class A self-storage facility. The acquisition price for the site was $2 million. The project marks the fourth self-storage property in Hernandez’s portfolio within the Chicago market, joining two operational facilities in Oswego and Bolingbrook as well as a project currently under construction in Carol Stream. The development will feature a 123,000-square-foot climate-controlled self-storage facility, a 6,098-square-foot multi-tenant building with drive-thru and a dedicated drive-thru-only Scooter’s Coffee. The project site is adjacent to Deer Park Town Center and across from Kildeer Marketplace. Hernandez Construction will serve as general contractor, and Extra Space will operate the facility.

You may also like

Investors Realty Brokers $13.6M Sale of Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Central...

Creation Breaks Ground on 137,000 SF Industrial Project...

David B. Norton Arranges $35.4M in Construction Financing...

SimonCRE Receives Financing, Invests $50M for Mixed-Use Project...

CapRock Partners Sells 270,000 SF West Valley Logistics...

Yunqun Purchases 21,481 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in...

Coated Metals Group Signs 27,075 SF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 116-Unit Historic Apartment Building...